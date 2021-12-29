WATERTOWN — Jefferson County reported one new COVID-19 death Wednesday as the number of virus cases in the tri-county area rose by 270.
The death in Jefferson County brings the county’s total number of deaths since the onset of the pandemic to 144.
The county also reported 97 new virus cases, bringing its total to 14,987. The number of people hospitalized remained the same as Tuesday, at 19 patients.
St. Lawrence County reported 142 new cases, for a total of 17,470. Nineteen people are hospitalized, three more than Tuesday. The county has experienced 158 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported 31 cases, bringing its total to 4,449. Twelve people are in the hospital, up one from Tuesday. The county has experienced 39 deaths.
