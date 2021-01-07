WATERTOWN — Jefferson County reported an additional death from COVID-19 complications Thursday as the tri-county region added 250 new cases of the virus.
The new death brings the tri-county region’s rising virus death toll to 76.
St. Lawrence County logged another 148 novel coronavirus cases Thursday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 2,985.
Twenty-two people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, a decrease of two from Wednesday.
There are currently 866 known active cases in the county.
A total of 2,071 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 149,472 people have been tested for the virus in the county, according to data as of Wednesday from the state Department of Health.
The county has logged 48 virus-related deaths.
Jefferson County added 77 COVID cases to its growing total Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 2,723. One death was also reported.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus grew by 43 and now stands at 2,087. There are 587 people in mandatory isolation and 26 people are hospitalized with the disease, the same number as Wednesday.
There are 1,021 people in precautionary quarantine and 1,050 people are in mandatory quarantine, a decrease of nine cases since Wednesday.
A total of 43,258 people have been tested for the virus in the county to date, and 40,535 results have come back negative. The county did not specify how many test results are still pending, if any.
The county has logged 15 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported 25 new cases of COVID on Thursday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 1,008.
A total of 208 individuals are currently in isolation, 17 of whom are hospitalized with the disease — the same number as Wednesday.
A total of 787 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of 32 from Wednesday, resulting in 204 known active cases in the county. There are 498 people in quarantine.
To date, 22,746 tests have been performed since March. A total of 21,738 results have come back negative. The county did not specify how many test results are still pending, if any.
The county has logged 13 virus-related deaths.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
