WATERTOWN — One new COVID-19 death was reported Monday in Jefferson County.
The death brings the county’s total number of deaths attributed to the virus since the onset of the pandemic to 161.
Jefferson County also reported 18 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing its total to 24,939. There are seven people hospitalized with the virus, two fewer than Friday.
St. Lawrence County reported 105 cases, for a total of 28,370. Seven people are in the hospital, two more than Friday. The county has experienced 181 deaths.
Lewis County reported four cases, bringing its total to 6,697. Two people are hospitalized, the same as Friday. There have been 51 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
