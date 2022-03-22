WATERTOWN — One new COVID-19 death was reported Tuesday in Jefferson County.
The death brings the county’s total number of deaths attributed to the virus since the onset of the pandemic to 162.
Jefferson County also reported 22 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 24,961. There are seven people hospitalized with the virus, the same as Monday.
St. Lawrence County reported 48 cases, for a total of 28,418. Six people are in the hospital, one less than Monday. The county has experienced 181 deaths.
Lewis County reported five cases, bringing its total to 6,702. One person is hospitalized, down from two patients Monday. There have been 51 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
