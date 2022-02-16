WATERTOWN — Jefferson County reported one new COVID-19 death Wednesday.
The county, along with Lewis and St. Lawrence counties, also reported a combined 204 new cases of the virus.
The death in Jefferson County brings the county’s total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic to 155. The county reported 52 new virus cases, for a total of 24,261. There are 12 people in the hospital with the virus, an increase of three from Tuesday.
St. Lawrence County reported 142 new cases, bringing its total to 26,746. Eighteen people are hospitalized, three more than Tuesday. There have been 173 deaths in the county attributed to COVID-19.
Lewis County reported 10 cases, for a total of 6,575. The number of people hospitalized remained unchanged from Tuesday, at six patients. The county has experienced 46 deaths.
