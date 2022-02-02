WATERTOWN — One new COVID-19 death was reported Wednesday in Jefferson County.
The county, combined with Lewis and St. Lawrence counties, also reported 499 new cases of the virus.
The death in Jefferson County brings the county’s total number of deaths since the onset of the pandemic to 153. The county also reported 273 new virus cases, bringing its total to 23,381. There are 32 people in the hospital due to COVID-19, down three patients from Tuesday.
St. Lawrence County reported 183 new cases, for a total of 25,160. Thirty-two people are hospitalized, two fewer than Wednesday. There have been 166 deaths attributed to the virus.
Lewis County reported 43 cases, bringing its total to 6,359. There are six people in the hospital, one more than Wednesday. The county has experienced 44 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.