WATERTOWN — Six additional cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County were confirmed Sunday by LabCorp laboratory, the Jefferson County Public Health Service announced Sunday.
To date, there are 11 confirmed cases of the virus in the county with 320 negative results.
“It is important to note that with a significant increase in testing over the last two weeks, only 3.3 percent have been confirmed positive, while 96.7 have been confirmed negative,” the health service stated in a release.
Under current state Department of Health COVID-19 testing guidance, health care providers are now able to conduct COVID-19 testing without authorization from county health departments.
The Jefferson County Public Health Service is working closely with providers to manage patients tested and determine which patients require precautionary quarantine until test results are confirmed. Currently, there are 122 individuals in Jefferson County under precautionary quarantine.
All county health departments are in daily communication with NYSDOH communicable disease leadership to track and monitor exposure potential and possible disease transmission and occurrence in the state.
Is this a random sample of people being tested, or is it people who are in particular danger, or who have some kind of symptoms (which, in negatives, came from a common cold or something)? Because if it's a random sample that means there are thousands more out there with the virus. In that case, if you get together in a room with 30 random people you'll get it; if you get together in a room with 10 random people 3 times or 3 random people ten times, then you'll get it. So that's why we're shutting things down. So everybody doesn't get it. So one percent of everybody doesn't die. Or, at Italian rates, ten percent.
Exactly RD... We just don't get it.. the young are defiant... some adults don't care...and the sad part of this...the ones who won't make it are those elderly who are probably what's left of the greatest generation... They deserve better from us...
Huh?
