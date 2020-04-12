WATERTOWN — Jefferson County reported two more confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.
This increase brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 46, but the county says that Sunday’s report shows “very little change from yesterday (Saturday).”
“There are two more cases that have tested positive but, at the same time, there are also two more individuals that have now recovered,” the county stated in a press release.
The county has reported that a total of 25 people have recovered after having the virus, which is up from 15 on Friday to 23 on Saturday.
Mandatory quarantines are down by another seven cases, the county reported, and both precautionary quarantines and mandatory isolations each decreased by one case Sunday.
There are 38 people in precautionary quarantine, 94 people in mandatory quarantine and 19 people in mandatory isolation.
There is a second individual who has been hospitalized, the county reported.
To date, there are 1,012 people in the county that have been tested for the virus with 966 negative results. There are no results pending, the release from the county shows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.