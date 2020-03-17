WATERTOWN — The first case of COVID-19 in Jefferson County was confirmed late Tuesday afternoon, according to a press release from the Jefferson County Public Health Service.
The positive test was confirmed by LabCorp laboratory. The individual is a Jefferson County resident, and the specimen was taken and submitted by the Samaritan Medical Center Emergency Department.
The individual is now in mandatory isolation by the Jefferson County Public Health Service.
To date, there is one confirmed positive case and three negative in Jefferson County. Under current state Department of Health COVID-19 testing guidance, health care providers are now able to conduct COVID-19 testing without authorization from county health departments.
The Jefferson County Public Health Service is working closely with providers to manage patients tested and determine which patients require precautionary quarantine until test results are confirmed.
In Jefferson County, there are currently 64 individuals under precautionary quarantine.
The Jefferson County Public Health Service continues to work closely with the state Department of Health (NYSDOH) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) about testing protocols related to disease transmission.
