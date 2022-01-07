WATERTOWN — Jefferson County announced Friday that the county has received about 5,000 home COVID-19 test kits from New York state to be distributed to county residents.
Each kit contains two at-home tests that are to be taken on consecutive days by the recipient when experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
The county will distribute the kits at different fire departments throughout. The distribution process includes a drive-thru system, and only one kit will be allowed per household. People going to pick up free test kits will also need to bring proof of residence in Jefferson County, which can be either a driver’s license or mail proving the address of the recipient.
Clayton Fire Station, Dexter Village Fire Station, Adams Center Fire Station, Black River Fire Station, Philadelphia Fire Station and West Carthage Fire Station will all be handing out kits at drive-thru events on Saturday.
The city of Watertown will be announcing its distribution plan next week.
The Jefferson County Office for the Aging will distribute test kits to homebound residents.
Jefferson County Public Health Service’s home health clients will receive their kits during regular home visits.
