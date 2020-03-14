In a proactive effort to limit exposure to COVID-19 and related illnesses, Jefferson County’s Office for the Aging announced that March 17-20 will mark the beginning of the temporary closure of its Congregate Meal programs throughout the county.
OFA staff will be contacting its Congregate Meal dining participants to inquire if they are interested in receiving a hot meal through OFA’s Home Delivered Meal program. Sites offering OFA’s daily Congregate Meal dining experience are Long Falls Apartments in Carthage, Midtown and Hilltop Towers in Watertown, and the Paynter Senior Center in Clayton.
In addition to daily dining, OFA has sites in Alexandria Bay and Adams serving one day per week, and Evans Mills serving two days per week.
“We believe the transition from our Congregate Meal dining to our Home Delivered Meal program will be a smooth process,” OFA said in a release sent Saturday.
Any senior who wishes to make the change from OFA’s Congregate Meal to the Home Delivered Meal program can call OFA’s office directly at 315-785-3191 to register.
“We look forward to continuing services to our local seniors during this challenging time,” the release said.
