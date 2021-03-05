WATERTOWN — Jefferson County has announced there will be open registration for the collaborative clinic to distribute the coronavirus vaccine.
All those eligible may receive the vaccine from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, at MacVean Gymnasium, Jefferson Community College.
Eligible for the vaccine in Phase 1a and 1b are those aged 65 and older, medical first responders, firefighters, police, corrections employees, school personnel, licensed childcare providers, public transit workers, store employees, homeless shelter workers, health care workers, funeral directors, home care workers, nursing home staff, restaurant employees, hotel workers, for-hire vehicle drivers and those with certain underlying conditions.
There will also be a clinic from 8 a.m. to 4:10 p.m. Friday, March 12, for only health care workers, people with people with underlying conditions and those 65 and older.
Register at www.jcphs.org and click on the COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments box.
Those in need of transportation to receive a vaccination may call Volunteer Transportation Center at 315-788-0422. Those age 65 and older who need aid in scheduling their appointment may call the Office for the Aging at 315-785-3191.
