WATERTOWN — Jefferson County confirmed one additional case of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed virus cases to 44.
The county said it is starting to see some “encouraging data” as the number of people that have recovered after having the virus jumped by eight, up from 15 on Friday to 23 on Saturday. The data also shows that the number of people in precautionary quarantine has dropped by 48 and the number of people in mandatory quarantine has dropped by 20.
There are 39 people in precautionary quarantine and 101 people in mandatory quarantine. There are 20 people in mandatory isolation.
To date, 1,010 people have been tested for the virus in the county with 966 negative results. There are no results pending, a release from the county shows.
“We must remain focused on social distancing and vigilant in our efforts to encourage everyone to stay home and maintain healthy habits,” the release states.
