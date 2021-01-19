WATERTOWN — After nearly two weeks of administering COVID-19 vaccines, the Jefferson County Public Health Service has only administered 290 doses — far fewer than officials hoped for.
Scott A. Gray, chairman of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators, says the service hasn’t received even close to the number of doses promised by the state Department of Health, and Jefferson County has not been asked to host a state clinic, like St. Lawrence County.
Jefferson County, initially promised 1,000 doses, has received 100, just 10% of what was expected, and with the nearest state vaccination sites all more than an hour away, there seems to have been no attempt by the state Department of Health to open a vaccination center in the county.
The closest location for most Jefferson County residents to be vaccinated in a state distribution center is more than an hour and a half away from Watertown — at SUNY Potsdam. That location — in Maxcy Hall — opened Monday. The two next-closest locations are in Utica, at SUNY Polytechnic Institute, and Syracuse, at the state Fairgrounds. Both locations are more than an hour away from Watertown.
Mr. Gray said he believes the state is diverting doses from the vaccine distributors that already exist, like the county public health service, so they can run their own sites.
“There’s nothing wrong with these (state sites), but they are coming at the expense of other entities getting vaccines,” he said. “We have a finite number coming into the state, and we are clearly diverting away from other people to stand up those state sites.”
The state Department of Health, asked how vaccination sites were chosen and why Jefferson County received only a portion of what was expected, did not respond to questions Tuesday.
Mr. Gray said that with far fewer doses coming into Jefferson County than anticipated, those who want to receive a vaccine are being forced to travel hours away to receive it, especially as those currently eligible for doses are busy frontline workers and the elderly who may not be comfortable driving long distances.
Jefferson County residents are being treated unfairly, he said.
“It is unfathomable, and it’s a hill I will die on,” he said. “We cannot expect senior citizens, in the wintertime, to travel an hour to Syracuse, Potsdam or Utica.”
Samaritan Medical Center has distributed 3,300 doses since first receiving doses on Dec. 22. In the five days since they first opened their vaccination clinic, Bolton’s Pharmacy on Washington Street has reached 106 patients — six more than they anticipated. Over four days, Kinney Drugs vaccinated 640 people in Jefferson County.
The county public health service’s comparatively low numbers aren’t the result of a lack of effort.
Authorized vaccine distributors, which currently includes some pharmacies, hospitals and county public health departments, submit requests for the number of doses they expect to be able to administer over one week through the New York State Immunization Information System.
Mr. Gray said Jefferson County initially requested 100 doses through the system. “We received a telephone call, they asked if we could handle an additional 400 to 600,” he said. “The response was yes, and then they went through the refrigeration capabilities that we had, and the response was that we could handle 1,000, and our response was yes.”
The county was planning on receiving all 1,000 of those doses, Mr. Gray said.
Mr. Gray said the county public health service set up vaccine clinic appointments for about 600 people. But then the shipment arrived Jan. 12, and they found they received only 100 doses.
“We entered 100 into NYSIIS, (and) we received that 100. But anything above that, which was promised to us, was not received,” he said.
The public health service was forced to cancel two fully booked vaccine clinics on Jan. 13 and 14, which accounted for about 400 people. While Mr. Gray said they were still able to administer some doses on Jan. 14, they reached far fewer people than they had hoped that week.
The Jefferson County Public Health Service isn’t the only distributor in the county that hasn’t received its requested doses.
Samaritan Medical Center hasn’t received any new doses in the last two weeks, according to a spokesperson for the hospital. Samaritan said the pause in deliveries hasn’t impacted the hospital’s reserve of second doses, but does prevent them from administering the vaccine to any new patients.
Mr. Gray described the vaccine rollout in New York state as a “shotgun approach,” where multiple different entities are attempting to organize their vaccine rollouts independently.
Currently, health care workers in Jefferson County are mainly receiving vaccinations at Samaritan. Kinney Drugs and Bolton’s are focusing on people over the age of 75 without a specific profession that qualifies them for a dose. The Jefferson County Public Health Service is vaccinating those who work in the public sector, including county workers, teachers and some transportation workers.
Mr. Gray said there are a number of logistical challenges that face anyone trying to schedule a vaccine. Because the vaccine requires two doses to be effective, many people are being asked to make the long trip twice. Because the second vaccine appointment is typically scheduled when the patient receives their first dose, many people are scheduling an appointment for a time when they may not be able to make it to their appointment.
“Who knows what the weather is going to be like on their scheduled day,” Mr. Gray said.
He said he’s seen reports of elderly people asking their children to take a day off from work so they can drive them to their vaccination appointments.
He said there’s no suggestion that a state distribution site will be established in Jefferson County. He said the county requested 700 doses for its vaccine clinic this week, but only 200 have been scheduled for delivery. This week’s vaccines were expected to be delivered Tuesday, but Mr. Gray said as of Tuesday evening, they had not yet arrived, potentially due to the Monday holiday.
Going forward, Mr. Gray said Jefferson County will not schedule vaccination clinics until they have the doses in-hand.
“We have learned our lesson there,” he said.
Mr. Gray said he would like to see the state establish a more organized vaccination distribution system so patients know where to go to create an appointment, and distributors don’t find themselves missing the doses they expected to receive.
“There are a variety of ways we can simplify this,” he said. “People don’t even know where they’re supposed to go. Anybody with an ounce of organizational skills, who’s looking at this from the public’s perspective, will recognize the deficiencies in the current operation. Even if supply meets up with demand, we will still have problems with this process.”
