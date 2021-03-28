WATERTOWN — The Jefferson County SPCA has closed its main shelter on Water Street after two employees who work at the facility tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a news release Sunday morning, all staff and volunteers who recently worked in the building have entered a two-week quarantine period to prevent spreading the disease. The release notes that no visitors, members of the public or recent volunteers were exposed to the novel coronavirus.
While the main staff quarantines, staffers and volunteers who were not exposed to the COVID-positive staff members will be deep-cleaning the SPCA main shelter and caring for the animals house there, but no adoptions or surgeries will be performed at the main building.
The shelter’s PetCo Adoption Center in the Town Center Plaza will remain open and active.
The SPCA will release further information, with an anticipated reopening date, after consulting with the Jefferson County Public Health Service.
