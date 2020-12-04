WATERTOWN — Jefferson County will host a free, community-wide mass COVID-19 testing event on Monday and Tuesday, the county announced Friday.
Samaritan Medical Center, Carthage Area Hospital, the Jefferson County Public Health Service and the state Department of Health will collectively work together to test as many community members as possibly over the two-day period, according to a release from the county.
The testing event will help to determine the community spread of the novel coronavirus following the Thanksgiving holiday, the release says.
“Anyone who is concerned about their level of exposure should take this opportunity to protect themselves and their family members,” the release says. “Knowing the volume of new positive cases will help slow the spread as community members are asked to quarantine and take precautions.”
Even though the event is free and open to all, the event will be by appointment only to “safely and effectively accommodate as many people as possible.”
There will be two testing site locations: Samaritan Medical Center’s drive-up COVID-19 testing site at 1575 Washington St., Watertown. Testing hours for this location will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on both days.
The other location will be Carthage Area Hospital at 1001 West St., Carthage, using the back entrance off of West Street. Testing hours at this location will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday, and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Appointments for both testing location must be requested on Samaritan’s website at samaritanhealth.com/covid-test.
Those who do not have access to a computer or the internet should call the hospital’s Resource Line at 315-755-3100.
Carthage hospital’s COVID-19 Hotline can be reached at 315-519-5497.
Test results will be provided by DOH’s lab vendor, BioReference, and will be provided within two to three days after tests are collected, the release says. It should be known these are not rapid tests.
Any community member who receives a positive test result will be contacted by the Jefferson County Public Health Service, which will provide details and begin the contact tracing process.
“Please remember that everyone has a role in helping to slow the spread of this disease,” the release says. “Wash your hands, wear your mask, social distance and avoid large crowds and non-emergent travel.”
