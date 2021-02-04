WATERTOWN — One week after it was announced, Jefferson County held its first COVID-19 vaccine clinic Thursday at Jefferson Community College.
Scott A. Gray, chairman of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators, said Thursday’s clinic — which vaccinated 200 people — was a “soft opening.” The clinic will resume Saturday and will inoculate about 370 people from the state Office for People With Developmental Disabilities and those older than 65.
The site will operate two days a week — Thursdays and Saturdays. Walk-ins will not be accepted — appointments must be made.
Thursdays will be for those over 65 years old and Saturdays will be for essential frontline workers, both in Phase 1b of the state’s vaccine distribution plan.
The 200 people vaccinated Thursday were in the Phase 1b group of workers who are eligible to receive a dose, and were previously in the queue for vaccination appointments, Mr. Gray said.
Early next week, Mr. Gray said, the county will announce the registration process for upcoming Thursday and Saturday clinics.
“Our registration will open on a weekly basis for the specific number of doses expected to arrive for the given week,” he wrote in an email.
