WATERTOWN — Roughly 1,500 COVID-19 vaccines set to arrive in Jefferson County to accommodate clinics scheduled for later this week have been delayed, in turn disrupting the week’s scheduling until further notice.
Have you been able to get vaccinated for COVID yet?
The reason for the delay seems to be inclement weather across not only the state, but Texas and the Northeast as a whole.
According to county Board of Legislators Chairman Scott A. Gray, the county is in the process of tracking down its shipment and it’s not clear how long it will be until the issue can be resolved. It’s unclear right now whether the county will have to cancel its clinics as it will depend on when and if the vaccine shipments arrive.
“It’s going to disrupt the whole week right now,” Mr. Gray said. “It’s a mess right now. Not that we won’t figure it out — it’s not totally out of control — but it’s just gonna be disruptive to say the least.”
According to correspondence from the state Department of Health, some providers in New York state may experience a delay in delivery, the recall of a shipment already in transit or retrieval of delivered vaccine shipment. Deliveries may continue to be impacted by adverse weather throughout the week.
For any first dose vaccine which is unable to be administered within seven days of receipt due to the circumstances, there will be not be a penalty under New York state’s “Use it or Lose it” policy so long as the provider notifies the department, according to the DOH.
Remaining doses will not be removed, but must be utilized as quickly as possible for first doses and any canceled appointments should be rescheduled quickly.
The plan for the week in Jefferson County, before the vaccine delay, was to move the county’s regularly scheduled vaccine clinic from Thursday and Saturday to Thursday and Friday in order to accommodate Kinney’s clinics for those receiving second doses, which were scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.
Thursday’s clinic was to focus on those aged 65 and older, while Friday was set to accommodate Phase 1B workers and those with comorbidities. The full list of pre-existing conditions can be found on Jefferson County’s website, www.co.jefferson.ny.us.
Sign ups for the county clinics were to go live on the county website later in the day Tuesday, but will most likely be delayed as well.
Included in the 1,500 doses scheduled to arrive in the county, 100 were set to go to each of the eight Kinney Drugs locations, 400 to the county itself, as well as doses to other vaccine distributors like Samaritan Medical Center and Carthage Area Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.