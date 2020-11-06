WATERTOWN — Jefferson-Lewis BOCES received confirmation Thursday that a Bohlen Technical Center student has tested positive for COVID-19.
BOCES is working with the Jefferson County Public Health Service, which is currently performing the contact tracing process to identify those who may have come into close contact with the individual.
Pursuant to the district reopening plan, the affected areas are being disinfected, and masking and social distance policies remain in place.
At this time, BOCES is not permitted to release any additional information to protect the privacy rights of students and staff, according to a release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.