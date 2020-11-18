WATERTOWN — Jefferson and Lewis counties on Wednesday each recorded their second COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began in March. This is the second COVID-19 death reported in Lewis County this week, and Jefferson County’s first death in 111 days.
Lewis County logged its first COVID death Monday.
The tri-county region also logged another 35 new COVID cases Wednesday, with St. Lawrence County logging the most — 19.
Jefferson County Administrator Robert F. Hagemann said in his daily update email Wednesday that if not for the new death to report, Wednesday’s numbers would be an improvement from those seen Tuesday.
“Regrettably, we now have two deaths having taken place in Jefferson County,” he wrote.
Jefferson County logged an additional 11 cases of the novel coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 509.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus grew by 10 and now stands at 403. There are 101 people in mandatory isolation and three people are hospitalized with the disease, resulting in 104 known active cases in the county.
The number of individuals tested now stands at 30,793, according to the county’s daily virus update. There are no results pending, and 30,284 results have been returned negative.
There are 426 people in precautionary quarantine and 635 in mandatory quarantine.
On top of its second death Wednesday, Lewis County logged five new cases of COVID, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 261. Seventy-one individuals are currently under isolation and five people are hospitalized.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends affected by this loss,” Public Health Director Ashley Waite said in Wednesday’s update email. “This is an unfortunate reminder that the precautions we take to fight COVID-19 are in place to protect our community’s most vulnerable citizens.”
The county’s Public Health Department issued an exposure warning for worshippers who attended the Apostolic Christian Church, 9029 Route 812, Croghan, on Sunday, Oct. 11. There are now 102 known cases associated with the cluster.
A total of 188 people have recovered from COVID, resulting in 71 known active cases in the county, all of which remain in isolation, and 396 people are in quarantine.
To date, 15,529 tests have been performed since March. A total of 15,252 results have come back negative and 16 results are still pending.
St. Lawrence County logged 19 new COVID cases Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 648 cases. There are currently 118 known active cases in the county.
A total of 524 individuals have been released from isolation and nine people are currently hospitalized with the disease.
Six county residents have died from COVID complications. On Monday night, county Public Health Director Dana O. McGuire confirmed the sixth death at the county Board of Legislators meeting.
To date, 103,716 people have been tested for the virus in the county, according to data as of Tuesday from the state Department of Health.
