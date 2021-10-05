WATERTOWN — Jefferson and Lewis counties reported Tuesday that residents within the counties have died from COVID-19-related illness.
The number of confirmed new virus across the tri-county area, which also includes St. Lawrence County, rose by 87 Tuesday.
With the latest death, the total number of lives lost in Jefferson County to COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic grew to 92. The county additionally reported 30 new virus cases, for a total of 9,431. Nineteen people are hospitalized, an increase of one from Monday.
Lewis County’s death toll rose to 33 on Tuesday. The county also reported 13 new virus cases, bringing its total 2,965. Five people are in the hospital, unchanged from Monday.
St. Lawrence County reported 44 new virus cases, for a total of 10,907. There are 20 people hospitalized, an increase of two from Monday. The county has experienced 122 COVID-19 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.