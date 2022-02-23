WATERTOWN — Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties each reported one new COVID-19 death Wednesday.
The death in Jefferson County brings the county’s total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic to 156. The county also reported 30 new virus cases, for a total of 24,467. There are seven people hospitalized with the virus, one less than Tuesday.
The death in St. Lawrence County brings the county’s total to 176. The county reported 49 new cases, bringing its total to 27,161. Twelve people are hospitalized, down four from Tuesday.
Lewis County reported seven cases, for a total of 6,621. Hospitalizations remained unchanged from Tuesday, at three patients. The county has experienced 47 deaths.
