WATERTOWN — Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties each reported two new COVID-19-related deaths Friday.
The two deaths in Jefferson County bring its total number of deaths since the onset of the pandemic to 121, while the deaths in St. Lawrence County bring its total to 139.
The latest figures reflect deaths reported since Wednesday, as neither of the counties, along with Lewis County, reported COVID-19 information on Veterans Day.
St. Lawrence County reported 140 new virus cases over the two-day period, bringing its total to 13,435. There are 16 people in the hospital due to the virus, a decrease of two from Wednesday.
Jefferson County reported 161 new cases, bringing its total to 11,703. There are 18 people hospitalized, two fewer than Wednesday.
Lewis County reported 35 new cases, for a total of 3,490. Thirteen people are hospitalized, down one from Wednesday.
