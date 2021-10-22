WATERTOWN — Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties reported Friday that a resident of each county has died from COVID-19-related illness.
The death in Jefferson County brings the county’s total number of deaths due to the virus since the start of the pandemic to 97, while the death in St. Lawrence County brings its total to 127. Lewis County has experienced 33 deaths.
St. Lawrence County also reported 71 new cases of the virus, bringing its total 12,097. There are 29 county residents hospitalized due to the virus, an increase of eight from Thursday.
Jefferson County reported 57 new virus cases, for a total of 10,311. There are 25 people hospitalized, an increase of four from Thursday.
Lewis County reported 14 new cases, for a total of 3,210. There are seven patients in the hospital, unchanged from Thursday.
