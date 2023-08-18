Jefferson, St. Lawrence county farmers receive disaster declaration after late-May freeze

WATERTOWN — After a late-May freeze ravaged vineyard and orchard crops throughout northern New York, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and United States Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced on Friday that the United States Department of Agriculture has approved the state’s Farm Service Agency’s request for a federal Agriculture Disaster Designation.
The senators said that Northern New York had sustained major crop damage from extreme cold in May that destroyed grapes, apples, strawberries, blueberries, and other crops that are vital to their economy.
The news release states that the relief is going to be important to supporting impacted farmers on their road to recovery.
“From the vineyards of the Finger Lakes to the orchards of the Capital Region, family owned farms are the backbone of Upstate New York’s agriculture economy. But this past May they suffered from one of the most devastating deep freezes in recent memory, destroying thousands of acres of crops. I personally called Secretary Vilsack to emphasize how important a federal disaster designation is to providing critical relief to our Upstate growers, and now help is on the way,” Sen. Schumer said in a news release. “I sincerely thank the USDA and Secretary Vilsack for heeding our calls and swiftly providing these growers with a Secretarial disaster designation to unlock these critical emergency relief funds, and I will continue to fight to deliver all of the federal support needed to impacted vineyards and orchards across Upstate NY.”
The secretarial disaster designation has been approved for 31 counties, including Jefferson County, while the USDA has designated 24 upstate counties as contiguous disaster counties including St. Lawrence County, the senators announced.
“This past May’s deep freeze destroyed thousands upon thousands of acres of crops, threatening the livelihoods of farmers and their communities,” Sen. Gillibrand said in the news release.“Senator Schumer and I called on USDA to approve New York’s application for Secretarial disaster application and I’m grateful to Secretary of Agriculture Vilsack for acting swiftly and decisively. This designation unlocks emergency relief funds for farm operators in eligible counties and my message to farmers is this: apply for this relief quickly and my office is here to support you.”
A secretarial disaster allows farm operators in primary counties and counties contiguous eligible to be considered for low-interest FSA emergency loans, the news release states.
The news release adds that impacted producers in New York will be able to borrow 100% of the actual amount of production or physical losses with a maximum amount of $500,000. The funds can be used for restoring or replacing essential property, paying all or part of production cost associated with the disaster year, pay essential family living expenses, or reorganize the farming and farmers have eight months from the date of a secretarial disaster declaration to apply for emergency loans. Local FSA offices can also provide farmers with more information.
The senators stated that the National Weather Service reported between May 14 and May 25 that New York had multiple days where the temperature dropped below freezing, with the most damage occurring overnight May 17 to 18.
On May 25, Schumer’s office sent out a news release stating that he and Gillibrand were calling on U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack “to provide swift relief to vineyards, farms, and orchards who have suffered major crop damage from the extreme cold weather last week that destroyed thousands of acres of grapes & apples, and if requested, be ready to approve a crop disaster declaration to provide emergency relief.
