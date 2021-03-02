WATERTOWN — Beginning next week, Kinney Drugs and its new partner, the New York Association on Aging, will provide a 10-week, 21-county pilot program offering community-based COVID-19 vaccination clinics for people aged 65 and older.
Local state Offices for the Aging will provide assistance over the phone for seniors to make appointments for these clinics, including in Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence and Oswego counties.
With vaccination clinics typically being available exclusively online through scheduling systems, seniors with challenges accessing or using technology have been left out and unable to schedule appointments. This pilot program is aimed at filling this gap.
“The ability to partner with Kinney Drugs to ensure our most vulnerable older residents are able to secure appointments with the assistance of trained office for the aging staff is paramount to vaccine equity,” Becky Preve, executive director of the Association on Aging in New York, said in a prepared statement Tuesday. “We are thrilled to offer this program, and to move forward in collaboration with Kinney’s on this innovative model of care.”
Interested seniors should contact their local county Office for the Aging for appointments for upcoming clinics to be held in the following counties: Cayuga, Clinton, Cortland, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Madison, Montgomery, Oneida, Onondaga, Oswego, Otsego, Seneca, St. Lawrence, Tompkins, Warren and Wayne.
