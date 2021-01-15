WATERTOWN — As the state moves further into Phase 1B of COVID vaccinations, pharmacies like Kinney Drugs and Bolton’s have received initial shipments of 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine.
Rita Flath was the first person vaccinated at the Kinney Drugs Coffeen Street location Thursday. According to Kinney’s website, the pharmacy can only vaccinate people 65 years of age and older at this time.
Supervising Pharmacist Jeffrey “Jeff” J. Kirkby, of the Coffeen Street location, said the plan is to use the initial doses to vaccinate 20 people a day over a five day span in the hopes that more doses will arrive sooner rather than later. Appointments filled up quickly and Mr. Kirkby said more time slots will become available for sign-ups depending on supply.
“The administration of the vaccine is quite quick, much like it would be for a flu vaccine,” Mr. Kirkby said.
But the paperwork takes a bit longer.
“We monitor the patients for 15 minutes after,” he added. “We have a timer for each patient set at 15 minutes. When their timer goes off, they know they’re eligible to leave.”
Those interested in receiving the vaccine may visit the Kinney website to sign up for email alerts about new appointments or receive alerts by texting COVID to 51094.
As of Friday afternoon, Mr. Kirkby said the pharmacy had not yet received word of another shipment. New appointments will not be scheduled until more doses are received or the pharmacy has a solid confirmation that doses are inbound.
At the time of vaccination, appointments are scheduled for 28 days later for patients to receive the second dose, ensuring patients know when to come back.
“The second dose is critical to get full coverage,” Mr. Kirkby said. “We know there’s some coverage after the first dose, but the second dose is critical.”
Mr. Kirkby said he’s asking people to be patient with them.
“Things are going relatively well today and I think things went well yesterday overall, he said, “so I believe going forward is going to be a fairly efficient process.”
In order to vaccinate nursing home residents, Mr. Kirkby received both doses of the vaccine. While it’s ultimately up to the decision of an individual, he said if they’re comfortable getting the vaccine, it can help prevent the spread of the disease — that’s the ultimate goal.
He encourages those who are eligible and interested to contact the pharmacy so they can be helped.
“As a pharmacist and Kinney employee, I’m absolutely thrilled to be able to help people out,” Mr. Kirkby said. “It’s another opportunity for a pharmacy to prove what a great value it is overall to the health care system.”
While Kinney started up with vaccinations Thursday, Bolton’s Pharmacy, 128 W. Main St., is currently working to schedule clinics.
In a Facebook post this week, Bolton’s said it learned that as a retail pharmacy, it is to prioritize patients who are 75 years of age or older for appointments. After the pharmacy works through that list, it will move to other individuals in the phases.
The post noted that if Bolton’s goes outside of this plan, it could jeopardize the pharmacy’s ability to vaccinate.
Bolton’s is working their way down the list of people who signed up for vaccination to schedule clinics and will continue to give updates on its Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.