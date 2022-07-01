WATERTOWN — Kinney Drugs has opened COVID-19 vaccination appointments for 3- and 4-year-olds under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations.
Kinney’s goal is to make pediatric vaccination appointments as easy and pleasant as possible for both children and their parents and caregivers by offering family appointments. Parents can schedule a single appointment for two children at once, and the store’s will offer longer appointment times to ensure that children have time to adjust and feel more comfortable and a free, optional “Buzzy the Vaccine Bee” experience. Buzzy is a bee-shaped device that applies vibration and coldness to numb the area and take the sting out of the shot. Distraction activities and a small post-shot treat may also be available.
“As a pharmacist and president of Kinney Drugs, I am glad that we are able to vaccinate our pediatric population,” John Marraffa said in a statement. “Our Kinney pharmacists are committed and determined to help our communities end this pandemic and I am confident that our teams will create a positive experience for children and their parents or caregivers.”
Appointments are now open but are limited. Under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act, pharmacies like Kinney Drugs are only authorized to vaccinate children at least 3 years and old against COVID-19.
To schedule an appointment, visit bit.ly/3bIaLWs.
Vaccines are available at the following New York locations:
• 17 Clinton St., Gouverneur
• 1304 Washington St., Watertown
• 94 Demars Blvd., Tupper Lake
• 112 New York Road, Plattsburgh
• 1954 Saranac Ave., Lake Placid
• 103 Utica St., Hamilton
• 4202 West Genesee St., Syracuse
• 406 Butternut St., Syracuse
• 20 Forgham St., Lyons
• 7608 Oswego Road, Liverpool
• 40 First St., Illion
• 7550 Court St., Elizabethtown
• 3666 Route 281, Cortland
• 12 Franklin Ave., Clinton
• 7998 Route 31, Bridgeport
• 187 State St., Auburn
