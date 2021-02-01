WATERTOWN — Despite potential severe winter weather this week in the north country, Kinney Drugs is reminding those with a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at participating stores will continue to vaccinate people based on current appointment schedules.
For those who cannot make their vaccination appointment due to inclement weather, a Kinney spokesperson said, the store “will make every effort to reschedule them as soon as possible, as vaccine allocations allow.”
