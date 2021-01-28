Update as of 3:30 p.m. Thursday: The Kinney website states all available appointments have been filled.
WATERTOWN — Kinney Drugs will be holding a two-day COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Jefferson Community College this weekend.
The store announced Thursday that appointments to receive a vaccine dose at the Coffeen Street campus are now open, but filling very rapidly.
Scott A. Gray, Jefferson County Board of Legislators chairman and north country control room members, said Thursday that some of the Kinney stores in the county have received Moderna vaccines, while others have received Pfizer’s. Due to the cold temperature Pfizer vaccines must be stored at, the drug store is pooling their resources to have a vaccine clinic in one place this weekend to administer all 975 Pfizer vaccine doses received at county stores.
In accordance with the New York state mandate, Kinney pharmacists can only vaccinate people aged 65 and older. The clinic is by appointment only. Eligible people must complete all state-mandated vaccination forms and schedule their vaccination appointments online. To schedule an appointment, click here.
Those 65 and older should make just one appointment for their first dose, Kinney officials said Thursday. At their first appointment, Kinney pharmacists will make the second-dose appointment, which is about three to four weeks after the first dose.
