WATERTOWN — Kinney Drugs will host an in-store COVID booster clinic from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at its 1304 Washington St. location.
To make an appointment, visit: kinneydrugs.as.me/CovidClinicStore15
Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 29F. SSW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 29F. SSW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: December 27, 2021 @ 11:38 pm
WATERTOWN — Kinney Drugs will host an in-store COVID booster clinic from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at its 1304 Washington St. location.
To make an appointment, visit: kinneydrugs.as.me/CovidClinicStore15
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.