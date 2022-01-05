CANTON — The town of Canton has received KN95 masks from St. Lawrence County to be distributed to town residents, Supervisor Mary Ann Ashley said in a press release Wednesday.
Residents can call Canton Town Clerk Heidi Smith at 315-386-3735, Ms. Ashley at 315-386-2962 or Village Clerk Sally Noble at 315-386-2871 to request masks.
One mask per person, per household will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Rensselaer Falls residents can also request masks by calling Rensselaer Falls Village Clerk Lisa Hammond at 315-261-9498.
