LOWVILLE — The tenth confirmed case of COVID-19 in Lewis County is an employee at the Kraft Heinz plant in the village.
The positive test result, which came in on Tuesday evening, was reported by Lewis County Public Health Director Ashley Waite on Wendesday morning.
The latest victim of the virus is reported to be in isolation in their home. Two people previously diagnosed with the virus are also still in isolation.
“Health officials have been working closely with Kraft Heinz to ensure all exposed persons have been identified, notified and quarantined. Health officials have also provided cleaning and response guidance to the plant,” Mrs. Waite’s news release said.
Kraft Heinz is considered an essential business under the state Department of Health guidelines, the news release stated, because it buys milk from local farms and produces food.
The company is allowed to continue operations with personnel in the factory as long as guidelines are followed.
That protocol states that personnel must be asymptomatic; quarantine themselves when not at work; be checked for symptoms when arriving at work and every 12 hours thereafter; wear a face-mask while working; and, if symptoms develop, stop working immediately.
There are now 62 people under precautionary quarantine in the county, up from the 29 reported Tuesday.
Since testing began, 203 residents have been tested and 188 were found to be free of the virus. Five test results are still pending.
The first Lewis County resident was confirmed to have the novel coronavirus on March 28.
Anyone who has been in contact with people working at Kraft Heinz or exhibiting symptoms should call the COVID-19 resource line at 315-376-9678.
Symptoms may include fever, shortness of breath, coughing, body aches and fatigue. Fever no longer has to be present in order to merit testing if a number of other symptoms are present.
