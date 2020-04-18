Justin Chesbrough doesn’t know what kind of landscaping work his company can do under the state’s guidelines for essential businesses because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The owner of A Cut Above Landscape and Snowplowing is confused about what can and what can’t be done, according to rules on what businesses can operate under the state’s PAUSE Act that was put into place to prevent the spread of the virus.
“It changes every day,” he said.
As he understands it, his clients’ lawns can be mowed and maintenance work can be completed, but no new work or projects can be started until the state lifts the restrictions for landscaping businesses.
According to the Empire State Development website, the guidelines stipulate that landscaping is an essential business, but only for maintenance or pest control and not cosmetic purposes.
That means landscapers cannot lay bricks or concrete for projects, plant trees or shrubs and install patios or retaining walls. Those were the guidelines for Friday, at least.
“It’s frustrating. They are different every day,” he said. “I don’t know what they are.”
At this point, he still has his 20 employees coming in every day to go out and do the maintenance jobs, but they’re working a limited schedule, depending on the available jobs.
He recently purchased Jake’s Garden Center on Route 11 in the town of Watertown. Considered an agricultural business, the garden center remains open because it sells produce, vegetable and fruit start-ups for gardens and fruit and apple trees that can be sold under the state guidelines.
During this time of the virus, Mr. Chesbrough said many customers are calling in their orders and having the products delivered to their homes. Customers coming into the garden center must adhere to the state’s six-feet social-distancing rules, he said.
Although it’s an early part of the growing season, he thinks those products will continue to be popular because the pandemic “will be a wake-up call” for people wanting to grow their own food, he said.
While landscapers might be confused by the state’s rules for businesses, Victor Ryan said Friday that his tree removal business is at a standstill.
He can’t find any state guidelines pertaining to his line of work, and he’s been unable to get anyone to tell him whether Ryan’s Tree Service should be doing any work.
He’s tried to find out from the Greater Watertown Chamber of Commerce, his insurance company and the Better Business Bureau, but no one knows whether tree service companies are applicable to an essential business.
“I can’t get a straight answer,” he said, adding he’s going to call the Empire State Development to see if that state agency can tell him what to do.
He’s got about 10 jobs lined up and six more potential customers looking for project estimates. One customer is in a precarious position with a tree that could come down over the customer’s driveway, he said.
His three employees are sitting at home and waiting to hear if the tree service can start operating.
“I don’t dare do the work,” he said. “I don’t dare getting fined.”
Businesses that don’t comply with the ESD guidelines can receive fines if the state receives a complaint.
