LOWVILLE — Tuesday is not just Valentine’s Day — it is also the last day to file petitions to run for the mayor or trustee positions for the village of Lowville.
Up to 10 blank petition pages can be picked up at the Lewis County Board of Elections office at 7550 S. State St. or printed from the election board’s web page on the county site, lewiscounty.org.
Potential candidates must be registered voters who are village residents and obtain 75 signatures of other registered voters in the village who have not signed any other petitions for that particular office.
All candidates run as independents so those signing the petition can be from any political party.
For the petition to be valid, every page of the petition must have the date of the election, the name of the candidate, the office or position the candidate seeks, the candidate’s residential address and the mailing address if it different from their residence, like for a post office box.
Each signature must also be witnessed by a registered voter who has not previously signed another petition.
More instructions and the form can be found on the website.
As of late Monday morning, no petitions for any office had been filed according to Board of Elections Commissioner Lindsay Burriss.
Incumbent Mayor Joseph Beagle and newcomer Kae Young have announced they plan to compete for mayor and Trustee Edward Murphy also picked up a petition to file for reelection.
