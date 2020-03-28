LAWRENCEVILLE — Renee A. Stauffer has, in less than a week, sewed about 30 reusable masks for use by nurses and other medical personnel.
“I have a couple of friends, one in New York City and one in Nashville, who are nurses in hospitals and they don’t have any masks,” she said in her Lawrenceville driveway Saturday morning.
Ms. Stauffer’s friend in Nashville had one homemade mask that had been sent to her that she had been using and then washing every night.
“She sent me a picture and it didn’t fit tightly and it didn’t fit under her chin very well,” Ms. Stauffer said.
She spent Tuesday working out a design for her masks and the rest of the week churning them out.
At one point in her life, Ms. Stauffer sewed all her children’s clothes. She stopped when her third child came along and she lost the time to sew.
The material for the masks are leftovers from her accumulated children’s clothing stash.
The design she came up with is pleated so it can expand to fit over the chin. It has a removable wire across the top seam so it can fit tightly over the bridge of the nose.
The mask has a pocket for a filter and is fitted with either elastic bands that fit around ears or with ties made from old T-shirt strips so there is a little stretch.
The nurses have been using cut-up hepa filters from vacuum cleaner bags, Ms. Stauffer said, but any nonwoven fabric can be used as a filter.
The removable wire and filter make it easy to launder the masks.
It takes about 20 minutes to make a mask, she said.
“Before I was a stay-at-home mom I was a registered nurse, so I really feel like I have an idea of what people are feeling and going through and this huge stress that they are under,” she said. This is a small thing that I can do from my house to support them.”
So far, she has mailed one package to New York and one to Nashville with a total of about 15 masks for her friends to use and distribute.
Ms. Stauffer said she was sharing on Facebook how she was planning to make the masks and got some comments about how they weren’t as effective as actual surgical masks and the much talked about N95s.
“My friend came on with her picture of her homemade mask and said, ‘but this is all I have.’”
