MASSENA — Lenten luncheons and Wednesday Lenten services at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Massena have been canceled for the remainder of this Lenten season.
Latest News
- Canton offices to close
- Several area drivers face probation for DWIs
- Ogdensburg man arrested after two-car collision
- Oswego’s Committee and Common council meetings will both be held tonight
- Maple Weekend canceled, but visitors still welcome at some shanties
- Lewis County declares a state of emergency
- State of Emergency declared; Oswego County schools to close
- Town of Waddington limiting in-person interactions
Most Popular
-
26-year-old dies after UTV crash in Wilna
-
Coronavirus, cold or the flu? Here’s how to tell the difference
-
National Grid temporarily suspends collections-related activities
-
Legacy of Limerick Hotel and its founder will survive planned liquidation
-
Parents voice concerns, support for schools’ decision to close
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.