LOWVILLE — The Lewis County Chamber of Commerce is determined to find creative ways to help member businesses survive the economic downturn caused by the novel coronavirus closures and changes to service.
“Shop small, not scared,” is the Chamber’s motto even during normal times, but under the extraordinary current circumstances, Director Kristen W. Aucter feels it’s even more important.
“Part of our strategic plan is to increase member benefits so even before the coronavirus situation, we were revamping to give more value to membership benefits,” she said. “And now, we are in this together. If businesses survive this, the Chamber survives. Without our businesses, the Chamber doesn’t exist.”
The Chamber’s first act of solidarity involves people collecting 19 receipts from any member business and emailing photos or scans of the receipts by April 30 to be entered into a drawing to win a $50 gift card from the member business of the winner’s choice.
Receipts can also be dropped at the office by appointment only, Mrs. Aucter said.
There are about 360 members in the organization, and while some are closed for now, many are still able to offer their goods or services on an online, take-away or delivery basis. The receipts do not have to be from different businesses.
Continuing on with the community’s love of raffles, the Chamber team changed the annual fundraiser raffle.
This year, instead of asking businesses to donate items for gift basket prizes, half of the raffle proceeds will be used to buy gift cards used in the 10 prize baskets valued between $350 and $500.
“The gift cards will get people using those businesses and the winners can choose what they want rather than whatever we put together for them,” Mrs. Aucter said.
The raffle itself, called the “144 Envelope Raffle,” consists of, like the name says, 144 numbered envelopes with the number of raffle tickets inside that matches the number on the front of the envelope, so there are 50 tickets in the number 50 envelope and 134 tickets in the number 134 envelope.
The number on the envelope is also the dollar cost of that number of chances to win one of the 10 baskets or the $1,000 cash grand prize.
There will be 20 number 20 envelopes available, but only one of all other numbers, Mrs. Aucter said.
The tickets will remain on sale until all of the envelopes are sold.
“We’re revamping to give our member benefits more value and this is an example of that,” she said, “But we’re also taking the need for social isolation seriously. We’ve had to cancel other fundraisers and we’re low on budget, but this is possible even with the current situation. It’s a win win.”
The 144 Envelope Raffle is expected to begin in two to three weeks once the final logistics are worked out, according to Mrs. Aucter.
On April 3, the Chamber will conduct an online discussion with member business owners to address issues that concern them. Business owners are being asked to email their questions, concerns and topics they would like addressed during the webinar so she can have information prepared and more effectively facilitate the event.
Mrs. Aucter has also created a list of restaurants and eateries offering take-away and delivery service on the organization’s Facebook page.
Although the Chamber office was closed indefinitely on Friday as a non-essential service, Mrs. Aucter is still reachable at 315-376-2213 by leaving a message, via the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce Facebook page or on the Chamber’s website at www.adirondackstughill.com
