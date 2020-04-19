LOWVILLE — Lewis County reported its eleventh confirmed case of COVID-19 on Sunday.
Seven people have recovered after having the virus, leaving four active cases in the county. Those four people are in isolation, according to the county’s website, and an additional 56 people are in quarantine.
To date, 240 people in the county have been tested for the virus with 220 negative results and nine results still pending.
