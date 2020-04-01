LOWVILLE — Lewis County has added one more confirmed case of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to three.
Lewis County Healthcare System Chief Executive Officer Gerald Cayer informed the hospital’s board of managers of the new confirmation during an emergency board meeting called to discuss the impact of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act on paid sick leave and Family Medical Leave Act provisions for the hospital on Wednesday evening.
The first two people with positive test results had been in contact with each other at a gathering in early March with tests returned positive on Saturday night, the county Public Health Department announced on Sunday.
It is not yet known if the third person to have the virus confirmed also had a connection to that gathering.
As of Wednesday morning, a total of 96 tests had been conducted in the county with 72 negative results and 22 tests still awaiting results.
By the evening, three cases had been confirmed.
There are about 28 people in the county in precautionary quarantine and the three people with confirmed COVID-19 cases in mandatory isolation.
