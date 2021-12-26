LOWVILLE — Despite Lewis County consistently having one of the highest COVID-19 positivity rates and the second-lowest vaccination rate, some county leaders are hesitant to accept $1 million in state funding to help with the implementation of the latest indoor masking requirement.
Following a conference call with executives from other counties and state officials, County Manager Ryan M. Piche updated the county Board of Legislators during its final 2021 meeting on state funding and actions to help local governments mitigate the anticipated post-holiday surge of COVID-19.
“There will be $1 million for small counties like Lewis County,” Mr. Piche said, echoing Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul’s Monday announcement of $65 million earmarked for local governments to use in “creative ways, either for enforcement, or masks, or signs” related to implementing the indoor mask-or-vaccination mandate now in effect.
“The intention is ... ‘to help comply with the mandate,’ and verbally, they’ve said the following items can be included under the million dollars: education, supplies, signage, compliance line and staff,” Mr. Piche said, participating in the meeting from a remote location via video call. “So once we get more in writing we’ll have to come up with a plan that fits with the culture and intentions of Lewis County ... probably more focused on education and supplies than on any type of complaint line or patrolling staff with businesses.”
Legislator Ian Gilbert, R-New Bremen, said he was hopeful that the information provided by Mr. Piche meant “that maybe it’s not strictly attached to the mask mandate but could be used for other efforts.”
His reservations revolved around enforcing the mask mandate and the response that enforcement would get from the community.
“My inclination is not to use a dime of the state money to enforce a mask mandate, not because I doubt the efficacy of mask wearing but because I think that we would need to grapple with a potential negative response we would get from the community if we are inclined to do that,” Mr. Gilbert said. “I’ve heard from businesses where their workers are ready to walk out if they’re going to be forced to wear masks. Regardless of how we feel personally, those are real challenges that we have to deal with in the community.”
Acknowledging that getting people to wear masks has been a challenge in the county “from the very beginning,” Mr. Gilbert said he would be more likely to support accepting the funding if it could be used “in a more focused approach that ... takes into account our circumstances, our culture, what has worked in the past in our community.”
The town of New Bremen, the fourth most-populated town in the county, has the county’s second-highest number of confirmed COVID cases, behind the largest population center, Lowville.
Legislator Phillip Hathway, R-Harrisville, agreed with Mr. Gilbert in a comment made on Friday.
“If the state’s million is strictly for enforcement, I am strictly opposed to accepting it,” Mr. Hathway said. “Hopefully whenever we get final guidelines, that won’t be the case and we can use it in a positive, not punitive, way.”
The official guidelines are expected early next week, Mr. Piche said, which will allow legislators the information they need “to make a truly educated decision.”
According to state data, almost half of the county population also continues to resist being vaccinated against COVID-19, making the second option open to businesses under the mandate — to require proof of vaccination for all indoor staff and customers in lieu of masking — an even less likely option.
About 13,092 of Lewis County’s total population of 26,447 have been fully vaccinated.
Because the county has consistently had positivity rates that classify it as a “high transmission area” under the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention thresholds, Mr. Piche said the state Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services will be taking over the county’s testing efforts at the Maple Ridge Center at some point next week, although he sees it as an unnecessary change.
“To be clear, this is not something the county requested. We actually have done quite well with testing, in my opinion,” Mr. Piche said. “We set up the Maple Ridge site independently and paid for the tests out of our own pocket for the citizens of Lewis County, which is not something a lot of counties have done. I can understand how on paper the county looks based on our positivity rate and our low vaccination rate ... but we’re really not a place that’s struggling to put resources together.”
County officials are working with state Homeland Security to make the transition, which will free up both county funds being used for the testing and the two nurses who have been staffing the site for the six hours weekly it has been open.
In addition to the three-day molecular PCR tests that are currently being offered at the testing site, the state will offer rapid tests for asymptomatic people.
Local county officials have also been in the process of receiving thousands of N95 masks and rapid testing kits from the state, a portion of which will be distributed to school districts.
The statewide mask-or-vaccination mandate for indoor public spaces will be reevaluated on Jan. 15.
