LOWVILLE — As of Wednesday morning, the Lewis County Public Service Department said 13 tests for the new coronavirus have been sent to the laboratory.
With four negative results returned, nine answers are still pending and there were 20 people in quarantine around the county.
The department will be providing daily COVID-19 testing updates every morning as the health crisis continues.
The Department of Social Services will be making benefits more readily available for the most vulnerable families during the economic slowdown according to their news release. The department is encouraging people in need of assistance like SNAP, otherwise known as food stamps; HEAP for help with heating costs; and temporary assistance to apply. Employment activities for applicants are temporarily suspended.
Applications can be mailed to P.O. Box 193, 5274 Outer Stowe St., Lowville, NY 13367 or faxed to 315-376-4112. To apply online go to mybenefits.ny.gov.
Interviews will be conducted over the phone, the release said.
A number of municipal offices have closed indefinitely including the towns of Turin, New Bremen, Denmark and Croghan and the village of Copenhagen. Payments for taxes, dog registration and other applications can either be made online or put in the drop boxes at each office. Residents are encouraged to call and leave a message for questions or in an emergency appointment is needed.
Lewis County Opportunities announced that while they are still providing services like food pantries, victim services, representative payee and rental payments, clients are asked to call before going to the office and either mail any required paperwork or put it in the locked box outside the office door.
Clients are warned that because the number of staff cut by half as part of the COVID-19 prevention measures, return calls are likely to take longer than usual.
The Lowville Free library and the Lewis County Historical Society are also temporarily closed and all events put on hold.
