LOWVILLE — While three Lewis County residents continue to battle COVID-19, there were no new cases of the novel coronavirus that causes the diseases as of Friday morning.
According to the public dealth director’s daily report, there are 24 people under precautionary quarantine and nine test results for the virus still pending.
Since the health crisis reached the north country, a total of 274 county residents have been tested with 254 people found not to have the virus.
There have been a total of 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Eight of those people have already recovered.
