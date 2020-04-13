LOWVILLE — Lewis County holds steady in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases as well as the number of those who have recovered from the disease.
According to Lewis County Public Health Director Angela Waite’s daily update on Monday morning, there are a total of nine people with confirmed cases of the virus, five of which have recovered.
The four other people with COVID-19 continue to remain in isolation and there are 32 people under precautionary quarantine.
A total of 190 county residents have been tested for the virus and about 93 percent, or 177 people, tested negative.
