LOWVILLE — COVID-19 stats remain relatively stable in Lewis County with no new confirmed cases as of Thursday.
Three of the 11 people confirmed to have the disease casused by the coronavirus since the crisis began are still fighting while under isolation, while the other eight have already recovered.
Of the 33 people in precautionary quarantine, nine are awaiting results from their COVID-19 test.
As of Thursday morning, the Director of Public Health Ashley Waite wrote in her update that a total of 270 residents have been tested for the virus, with 250 negative results returned.
