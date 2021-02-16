LOWVILLE — The COVID-19 testing site at the Maple Ridge Center will be closed Wednesday in anticipation of the predicted severely cold weather and wind.
Because of the layout of the testing site at 7421 East Road, the building acts as a wind tunnel creating very difficult work conditions for the nurses performing the tests.
Lewis County Health System attempted to mitigate the extreme wind and cold temperatures in the building with a thick plastic curtain, like those used in industrial freezers, but a number of people who went to the site reported scratches on their vehicles caused by the curtains.
Propane heaters, with the wind tunnel effect, created a fire risk around the paper gowns worn by the nurses.
Weather permitting, virus testing will resume, as previously scheduled, next Friday, Feb. 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
