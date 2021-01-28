LOWVILLE — Lewis County Health System announced the COVID-19 testing site at Maple Ridge in the town of Lowville will be closed Friday due to the “severe cold weather and wind” anticipated by weather forecasts.
At the health system’s monthly board meeting Thursday afternoon, Chief Executive Officer Gerald R. Cayer said “plastic screens like you might find if you enter a freezer from an open heated area” that were hung to keep the cold out and the heat in to protect healthcare workers at the testing sight from winter elements have created challenges.
“It’s been reported to us in the last few days several individuals who had cars that were scratched by these plastic curtains,” Mr. Cayer said. “The best we can tell right now we have about five individuals that have come forward.”
Many of those people have supplied photos and Mr. Cayer said hospital staff is working to rectify the situation.
The plastic curtains have been taken down, but the layout of Maple Ridge with the doors open creates “a very cold environment.”
Large propane heaters were brought to the site to help with the cold, however they have proved to be ineffective and dangerous.
“The problem is, it’s basically a wind tunnel and unless the doors are closed or the curtains are in place, nothing is able to keep it at a reasonable temperature,” Facilities Director Frank Pace said.
Two of the nurses working at the site reported the isolation gowns they were wearing blew against the heaters and were burnt according to Chief Medical Officer for Employed Practices Dr. Sean Harney, noting that “With the wind, (the heaters aren’t) a viable long-term alternative.”
The health system’s management team is now considering other options for a testing site.
