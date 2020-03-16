LOWVILLE — Lewis County declared a state of emergency that began at 12:01 a.m. Monday to help schools around the county avoid losing state funding.
According to a news release at an intended press conference, the declaration also allows the county to access to funding on the state and federal levels, to provide essential services during the COVID-19 crisis.
The order was signed by the county board Chairman Lawrence Doholf on Saturday evening.
As of noon on Monday, five people have been tested for the virus in the county. Two tests came back negative and results are pending for the other three from the state lab.
While there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lewis, Jefferson or St. Lawrence counties, Herkimer and Onondaga Counties each have one.
The Lewis County government and the Public Health Department continue to support “social distancing” including school closures and the cancellation of public gatherings, as well as pro-active hygiene including washing hands with soap and water for at least two minutes to keep the number of cases at zero for as long as possible.
“These small sacrifices in our day-to-day lives are statistically proven to help protect the most vulnerable members of our community, which we all can agree is a goal worthy of our efforts,” the news release said.
The county postponed the morning’s press conference in order to act on information provided in Governor Andrew Cuomo’s morning press conference on additional measures to help prevent the spread of the disease. The measures included a recommended 8 p.m. curfew and a 50% reduction of government employees in the work place beginning tomorrow.
County officials said they intend to give an update later this afternoon.
The governor declared New York to be in a state of emergency on March 7, and has temporarily amended a number of laws to enable hospitals, schools and communities to better prepare for and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
