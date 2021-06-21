WATERTOWN — Nine new COVID-19 cases were reported over the weekend across the tri-county area.
None of the three counties — Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence — reported COVID-19 numbers over the weekend, so the additional cases reflect changes in the totals since Friday.
No deaths were reported as the three-county area’s virus-related death toll remained at 215.
Jefferson County added four COVID cases to its total Monday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the county to 7,196. No deaths were reported, while the county’s 14-day average positivity rate rose to 1.2%.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus increased by 13 to 7,082.
Mandatory isolations in Jefferson County decreased by seven to 26, while hospitalizations decreased by two, to one patient.
There are 12 people in precautionary quarantine, and 85 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Jefferson County has reported 87 virus-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported four new novel coronavirus cases Monday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 7,533. No deaths were reported.
Three people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, unchanged from Friday.
There are 18 known active cases in the county, a decrease of two from Friday. A total of 7,418 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 338,019 virus tests have been administered in the county, according to data as of Sunday from the state Department of Health.
St. Lawrence County has logged 97 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported one new case of COVID on Monday, raising the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March 2020 to 2,375. No deaths were reported.
Only one person is currently in isolation — down one from Friday — and no one in the county is currently hospitalized with the disease, a decrease of one from Friday.
A total of 2,343 people have recovered from COVID in the county, an increase of two from Friday, leaving one known active cases in the county. There are five people in quarantine.
Lewis County has reported 31 deaths from the virus.
The data comes from local county health departments.
