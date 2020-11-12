LOWVILLE — The Lewis County Health System rapid COVID-19 drive-thru testing site is moving for the winter to the Maple Ridge Center beginning next week.
The move is to provide a site that is more protective from the winter weather.
At its current location at the health system’s main campus past the helicopter landing zone, testing had to be canceled for two days because of weather conditions and the hospital is focused on ensuring the testing site is active and provides safe conditions for those staffing it.
“We really want to support public health and make sure as much testing as possible is done,” said health system spokesperson Christina Flint, “That’s why when we can increase the hours it’s open, we do, and why we’re making sure the testing won’t have to stop with the snow.”
The building that will be used at the Center will allow cars to drive around to the back of the building, enter through large garage-type doors, be tested by personnel inside and drive out the garage-type front doors of the building.
Unlike the current site, healthcare workers performing the free rapid tests won’t have to stand outside in snow storms or brutal wind. They will be sheltered in a heated building, Mrs. Flint said.
Maple Ridge was also selected because the long driveway and quiet location can easily accommodate a long line of vehicles awaiting testing if needed.
While the dates announced at this point are through November as a “trial run” for the site, Mrs. Flint said they expect the new location to be used continually throughout the winter barring any unforeseen issues.
The rapid drive-thru test site will begin at Maple Ridge Center, 7421 East Rd., on Nov. 16, and will continue on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays through the end of the month at least, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Friday is the final drive-thru testing clinic at the Lewis County Health Center main campus in parking lot #6 at the hospital, 7785 N. State St.
The site will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For COVID-19 information and testing time and location updates goto https://www.lcgh.net/coronavirus.
